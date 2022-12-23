'Cutie Kaviya Maran has ROCKED IPL 2023 Mini Auction': SRH fans happy with owner after her superb picks, check reacts

Last year when Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran let go David Warner and then she picked a side that lacked firepower. Back then Kaviya Maran was massively trolled by the Orange Army fans. When SRH failed to perform, her dull and angry pictures had gone viral. Cut to December 2022, Kaviya has gone viral again on Twitter but this time for a good reason. At IPL 2023 Mini Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the most thick purse, started the auction on a brilliant note, shelling out Rs 13.25 crore for England star batter Harry Brook. Kaviya was relentless in her persuit to get the batter and she did not stop until she had her word.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Kaviya then got involved in a stiff battle with CSK for Mayank Agarwal and eventually got him as well for Rs 8.25 crore. Heinrich Klaasen, the powerful wicketkeeper and batter from South Africa, then shone with the bat, grabbing a Rs 5.25 crore deal. One of the best buys for SRH was Adil Rashid, the star performer for England in T20s for year and someone who played a big role in helping Three Lions win their second T20 World Cup title.

Needless to say the fans were mightly impressed with her picks. She had come to the auction having made up her mind and with the help of legends Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan and got her say.

The fans were in awe of Kaviya afetr stellar picks, check our their reactions below:

#IPL2023Auction



Kavya maran bidding for Harry Brook



Other franchise: pic.twitter.com/3oFaDWDATn — Cricket Wala Ladka (@cricketwalaldka) December 23, 2022

Can't wait for the auction man to see Kavya cutie pic.twitter.com/mz9ykQg5Yc December 23, 2022

Kaviya always draws attention at the auction, thanks to her beauty. She is called the princess of SRH but at every auction she proves that she is not just a beauty but aso beauty with brains. SRH had a heavy purse this time at the auction but they have ensured they put the mone in the right place. Now for the team to do the rest in the league.