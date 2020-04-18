David Warner dances to Bollywood song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani' with daughter--Watch

Just like many other sports personalities, swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner is also making the most of the forced break due to coronavirus by spending some quality time with his family members.

Earlier this week, Warner made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae as all the cricketing activities across the globe are currently at standstill in the wake of novel COVID-19.

On Saturday, Warner posted a new video on Tiktok wherein he could be seen shaking legs with his daughter Indi-Rae on Bollywood popular song ‘ Sheila ki Jawani.’

In the video, Warner’s daughter could be seen donning an Indian dress. He captioned the post as, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone."

Earlier this week, Warner took to his official Instagram account and posted his first Tiktok video along with his two daughters Ivy and Indi.

"Ok, I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5 year old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi," Warner had written along with the video.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.