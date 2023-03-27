DC IPL 2023 Team Squad: Delhi Capitals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will be missing their permanent skipper and star batter Rishabh Pant in the new season. David Warner will lead the Delhi franchise aiming a title win for them.
Delhi Capitals are set to begin their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a clash against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. DC will be missing their captain Rishabh Pant who got ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a horrific car accident in December 2022. Coach Ricky Ponting has already agreed that Pant is irreplaceable both as a skipper and number 4 batter in their lineup.
The absence of Rishabh Pant makes way for players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell to shine and steal the limelight. Even Australia batter Mitchell Marsh is a threat to the opposition's bowling attack.
Delhi Capitals have added Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Reece Topley from the IPL mini-auction heading into the new season. IPL 2016 winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner will lead the Delhi franchise in the new season.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Schedule
01-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
04-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
08-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RR vs DC Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
11-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
15-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RCB vs DC M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
20-Apr-23 Thu 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
24-Apr-23 Mon 7:30 PM SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
29-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
02-May-23 Tue 7:30 PM GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
06-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
10-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM CSK vs DC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
13-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs PBKS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
17-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
20-May-23 Sat 3:30 PM DC vs CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capital (DC) IPL 2023 Squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Rishabh Pant (c&wk)
|India
|25 years
|WT-Batsman
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|23 years
|Batsman
|INR 7.50Cr(R)
|David Warner
|Australia
|36 years
|Batsman
|INR 6.25 Crores(R)
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Yash Dhull
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|29 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.80 crores(R)
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.50 Cr(R)
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.10 crores(R)
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Lungi Ngidi
|South Africa
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 5.25 crores(R)
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 4.20 crores(R)
|Praveen Dubey
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Axar Patel
|India
|28 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9 crores(R)
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 6.50 Crores(R)
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 65 Lakhs(R)
|Ripal Patel
|India
|27 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|20 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakh(R)
|Aman Khan
|India
|26 years
|Allrounder
|Traded from KKR
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|34 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 lakhs
|Phil Salt
|England
|26 years
|Wicketkeeper
|INR 2 Crores
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 5.5 Crores
|Manish Pandey
|India
|33 years
|Batter
|INR 2.4 Crores
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|33 years
|Batter
|INR 4.6 Crores
