IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will be missing their permanent skipper and star batter Rishabh Pant in the new season. David Warner will lead the Delhi franchise aiming a title win for them.

DC IPL 2023 Team Squad: Delhi Capitals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Delhi Capitals are set to begin their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a clash against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. DC will be missing their captain Rishabh Pant who got ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a horrific car accident in December 2022. Coach Ricky Ponting has already agreed that Pant is irreplaceable both as a skipper and number 4 batter in their lineup.

The absence of Rishabh Pant makes way for players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell to shine and steal the limelight. Even Australia batter Mitchell Marsh is a threat to the opposition's bowling attack. (MI IPL 2023 Team Squad: Mumbai Indians Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season)

Delhi Capitals have added Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Reece Topley from the IPL mini-auction heading into the new season. IPL 2016 winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner will lead the Delhi franchise in the new season. (Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Possible Playing 11: Team Bank On Andre Russell Firepower In Absence Of Skipper Shreyas Iyer)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Schedule

01-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

04-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

08-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RR vs DC Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

11-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

15-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RCB vs DC M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20-Apr-23 Thu 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

24-Apr-23 Mon 7:30 PM SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

29-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

02-May-23 Tue 7:30 PM GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

06-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

10-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM CSK vs DC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs PBKS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

17-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

20-May-23 Sat 3:30 PM DC vs CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capital (DC) IPL 2023 Squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Rishabh Pant (c&wk) India 25 years WT-Batsman INR 16 Cr(R)
Prithvi Shaw India 23 years Batsman INR 7.50Cr(R)
David Warner Australia 36 years Batsman INR 6.25 Crores(R)
Sarfaraz Khan India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Yash Dhull India 20 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Rovman Powell West Indies 29 years Batsman INR 2.80 crores(R)
Anrich Nortje South Africa 29 years Bowler INR 6.50 Cr(R)
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 years Bowler INR 1.10 crores(R)
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 27 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R)
Lungi Ngidi South Africa 26 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Khaleel Ahmed India 25 years Bowler INR 5.25 crores(R)
Chetan Sakariya India 24 years Bowler INR 4.20 crores(R)
Praveen Dubey India 29 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Kuldeep Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R)
Axar Patel India 28 years All-rounder INR 9 crores(R)
Mitchell Marsh Australia 31 years All-rounder INR 6.50 Crores(R)
Lalit Yadav India 25 years All-rounder INR 65 Lakhs(R)
Ripal Patel India 27 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Vicky Ostwal India 20 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakh(R)
Aman Khan India 26 years Allrounder Traded from KKR
Ishant Sharma India 34 years Bowler INR 50 lakhs
Phil Salt England 26 years Wicketkeeper INR 2 Crores
Mukesh Kumar India 29 years Bowler INR 5.5 Crores
Manish Pandey India 33 years Batter INR 2.4 Crores
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 33 years Batter INR 4.6 Crores

