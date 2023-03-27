DC IPL 2023 Team Squad: Delhi Capitals Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Delhi Capitals are set to begin their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a clash against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. DC will be missing their captain Rishabh Pant who got ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a horrific car accident in December 2022. Coach Ricky Ponting has already agreed that Pant is irreplaceable both as a skipper and number 4 batter in their lineup.

The absence of Rishabh Pant makes way for players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell to shine and steal the limelight. Even Australia batter Mitchell Marsh is a threat to the opposition's bowling attack. (MI IPL 2023 Team Squad: Mumbai Indians Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season)

Delhi Capitals have added Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Reece Topley from the IPL mini-auction heading into the new season. IPL 2016 winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner will lead the Delhi franchise in the new season. (Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Possible Playing 11: Team Bank On Andre Russell Firepower In Absence Of Skipper Shreyas Iyer)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Schedule

01-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

04-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

08-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RR vs DC Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

11-Apr-23 Tue 7:30 PM DC vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

15-Apr-23 Sat 3:30 PM RCB vs DC M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20-Apr-23 Thu 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

24-Apr-23 Mon 7:30 PM SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

29-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

02-May-23 Tue 7:30 PM GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

06-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

10-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM CSK vs DC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13-May-23 Sat 7:30 PM DC vs PBKS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

17-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

20-May-23 Sat 3:30 PM DC vs CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capital (DC) IPL 2023 Squad