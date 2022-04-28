Delhi Capitals leading pacer Khaleel Ahmed is not playing in Match 41 between DC an KKR.

Khaleel has been doing well for DC in IPL 2022, he has picked 11 wickets in 6 games at the economy rate of 7.91. Any economy rate less than 8 is a decent one in T20 cricket.

The former SRH player is a much improved player, as he has been able to bowl at the right line and length without compromising his pace.

But Khaleel won't feature in the game vs KKR as h is sufferring from a hamstring injury.

"Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game," informed DC captain Rishabh Pant at the toss.