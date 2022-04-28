हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Here's why Khaleel Ahmed is not playing in tonight's match vs KKR

Khaleel Ahmed has picked 11 wickets in 6 games at the economy rate of 7.91

DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Here&#039;s why Khaleel Ahmed is not playing in tonight&#039;s match vs KKR
DC's Khaleel Ahmed (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals leading pacer Khaleel Ahmed is not playing in Match 41 between DC an KKR. 

Khaleel has been doing well for DC in IPL 2022, he has picked 11 wickets in 6 games at the economy rate of 7.91. Any economy rate less than 8 is a decent one in T20 cricket. 

The former SRH player is a much improved player, as he has been able to bowl at the right line and length without compromising his pace.  

But Khaleel won't feature in the game vs KKR as h is sufferring from a hamstring injury.

"Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game," informed DC captain Rishabh Pant at the toss. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Khaleel AhmedDC vs KKRDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant wins toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Khabren Khatakhat: Raj Thackeray congratulates CM Yogi