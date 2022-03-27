DC vs MI IPL 2022 Match No. 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live in India

Mumbai Indians’ five titles to Delhi Capitals' none will matter little when the heavyweights, equipped with multiple match-winners, lock horns in a clash of titans in a new IPL 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday (March 27). Mumbai have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the role of these four would be crucial against DC at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), as well against other teams through the season.

While the leadership skills and tactical acumen of Rohit, who is now the India captain in all formats, are well documented, how Rishabh Pant performs as skipper will be watched with interest, keeping in mind the need to identify future leaders for the country. Rohit has already announced that he and Ishan Kishan, who was bought for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore, would open the batting. The duo can take any good attack to the cleaners, and Delhi’s experienced one would be wary of their prowess.

Suryakumar Yadav isn’t available for the game as he is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and Fabian Allen, another hard-hitting stroke-maker, could be an able replacement. Mumbai will need to fix their middle and lower-middle order, where only Pollard is an experienced campaigner, and it remains to be seen who among Tilak Varma, Tim David and young South African batter Dewald Brevis, who has a wide range of shots at his disposal and is touted to be the 'next AB de Villiers', get a chance.

While Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat can be more than handy on the Brabourne track.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match:

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match will be played on 27 March, Sunday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match be broadcast?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.

Where can I live stream Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match match online?

The live-streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.