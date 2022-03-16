हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ bus ATTACKED in Mumbai - WATCH

Delhi Capitals is staying at the Taj Palace, a hotel located in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai. Taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police have beefed up security around the hotel.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ bus ATTACKED in Mumbai - WATCH
Delhi Capitals' bus vandalised (Source: Twitter)

Activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel to ferry players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 matches, officials said early on Wednesday (March 16).

Moving swiftly, the Colaba Police Station rushed a team there and arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

Shortly before midnight, around half-a-dozen activists of the MNS-Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) sneaked near the bus, pasted posters of their demands on the front of the bus, raised slogans, and started smashing the windows.

As per the images above, it is safe to say that the vandalised bus belonged to the Delhi Capitals side as DC's motto 'We Roar Together' was written on the glass of the bus.

Watch the video of the incident here:

The police have arrested five senior MNS-VS leaders including Prashant Gandhi, Santosh Jadhav, Bharmu Nandurkar, and they will be produced before a Magistrate Court later on Wednesday.

MNS-VS President Sanjay Naik later said that they were protesting at the manner in which buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose of IPL tourney, depriving the locals of employment opportunities though they can provide similar vehicles as needed.

“Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local Marathi people,” Naik told IANS.

Notably, team Delhi Capitals is staying at the Taj Palace, a hotel located in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai. The members of the Rishabh Pant-led team are arriving in Mumbai to begin their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022, starting March 26. DC will play their opening game of the tournament against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium.

Meanwhile, taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police have beefed up security around the Delhi Capitals' hotel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi CapitalsDCMaharashtra Navnirman Sena
Next
Story

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Heather Knight powers England past Mithali Raj’s India

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Exclusive: ZEEL and Sony merger work in right direction, says Dr Subhash Chandra