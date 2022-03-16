IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ bus ATTACKED in Mumbai - WATCH

Activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel to ferry players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 matches, officials said early on Wednesday (March 16).

Moving swiftly, the Colaba Police Station rushed a team there and arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

Shortly before midnight, around half-a-dozen activists of the MNS-Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) sneaked near the bus, pasted posters of their demands on the front of the bus, raised slogans, and started smashing the windows.

Mumbai | An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said

As per the images above, it is safe to say that the vandalised bus belonged to the Delhi Capitals side as DC's motto 'We Roar Together' was written on the glass of the bus.

Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus allegedly attacked

The police have arrested five senior MNS-VS leaders including Prashant Gandhi, Santosh Jadhav, Bharmu Nandurkar, and they will be produced before a Magistrate Court later on Wednesday.

MNS-VS President Sanjay Naik later said that they were protesting at the manner in which buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose of IPL tourney, depriving the locals of employment opportunities though they can provide similar vehicles as needed.

“Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local Marathi people,” Naik told IANS.

Notably, team Delhi Capitals is staying at the Taj Palace, a hotel located in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai. The members of the Rishabh Pant-led team are arriving in Mumbai to begin their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022, starting March 26. DC will play their opening game of the tournament against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium.

Meanwhile, taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police have beefed up security around the Delhi Capitals' hotel.