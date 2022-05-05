All-rounder Lalit Yadav is running against time to repay the unshakeable faith that head coach Ricky Ponting has reposed in him as Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL 2022 campaign alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Thursday (May 5). This is the third IPL season for the lanky DC all-rounder, who is one of Ponting’s favourite cricketers, and the Aussie legend has invested a lot in the man from Najafgarh.

However, modest returns of 137 runs from nine games with a strike-rate of less than 110 while batting in the middle-overs and an economy rate of nearly 8.5 with only four wickets, don't do justice to his enormous potential. At least DC’s eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances.

Anrich Nortje's retention has backfired badly as the South African quick has hardly been of use and save Kuldeep yadav (17 wickets) and partly Khaleel Ahmed (11), none of the other bowlers have looked menacing. Mustafizur Rahaman has been good in patches but far from being the skiddy customer that he was between 2015-18.

Skipper Rishabh Pant (234 from nine games) showed glimpses of his destructive power but the team would want more from its skipper who is more than capable of hammering any attack into submission. It will be easier said than done against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12.

Skipper Kane Williamson hasn’t really set the stage on fire and SRH’s batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match No. 50

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 5th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs SRH Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan