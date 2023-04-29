DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 40 in Delhi, 730PM IST, April 29
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday. Both teams have won two games out of the seven they have played so far this season and both need to win this contest if they want to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the playoffs. After a poor start to their new season, DC finally registered their first win of the season recently.
It will be interesting to see whether DC give another chance to opener Prithvi Shaw who has failed to make an impression this season in the IPL.
"I actually came out and publicly said that on record that he might be our standout player throughout the tournament, but that hasn’t worked out just yet but there’s still a long way to go. If things don’t work out with the current top order, there’s no reason why he couldn’t be back in the team and if he gets back, hopefully, he will be able to finish the tournament strongly," said Ponting.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 40 Details
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Date & Time: April 29, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 40 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Batters: David Warner, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Axar Patel
DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 40 Predicted 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar.
