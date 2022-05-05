हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

DC vs SRH IPL 2022: 'Team Man' David Warner refused the single to complete his 100, reveals Rovman Powell

Warner was given an 'unkind' farewell from SRH last year when he was benched almost all through the season

DC vs SRH IPL 2022: &#039;Team Man&#039; David Warner refused the single to complete his 100, reveals Rovman Powell
Source: Twitter

David Warner played an outstanding knock of unbeaten 92 runs v his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad to take Delhi Capitals to 207/3 in 20 overs in Match 50 of IPL 2022

Twitter users hailed it as a revenge knock for Warner was given an 'unkind' farewell from SRH last year when he was benched almost all through the season after taking back captaincy from him. 

Warner was at his animated best when Rovman Powell was smashing India's fastest pacer Umran Malik all over the park in the 20th over of the innings. After every four and six, Warner cheered for his partner and looked pumped up. 

Warner was on 92 when the 20th over began and if he wanted he could have easily asked his junior Powell to give back strike with a single. But Warner was more interested in taking his side to a massive total, across the 200-mark. 

In fact, Powell had asked Warner whether he wanted him to take a single. But Warner taught him a lesson in cricket then and there. 

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Powell said,"I asked DW if I should get a single to allow his 100 but he told me, 'that's not how the game is played', and told me to go big."

Warner's half-century came off 34 balls, with a four off Kartik Tyagi. He thrived on the bowling, chose the balls well, and found the gaps to score 12 boundaries. It was a superb display of controlled aggression.

He hammered Umran Malik for two successive fours and a superb six in the fourth over, the over costing Sunrisers 21 runs as the J&K bowler did not help his cause by bowling a couple of wides, one of which beat the keeper to the boundary. He smashed Aiden Markram for a six -- the 400th for Warner in all T20 matches, planting his front foot down and launching the ball over long-on. He also struck Tyagi for fours off successive deliveries in the sixth over -- the second one a brilliant off-drive on a delivery bowled full and outside off.

With IANS inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022David WarnerRovman Powell
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Rovman Powell smashes Umran Malik all over park to set Twitter on fire, check reactions

Must Watch

PT57M54S

Taal Thok Ke: Hyderabad Horror Killing -- Why is Owaisi silent on murder of Hindu boy?