हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rovman Powell smashes Umran Malik all over park to set Twitter on fire, check reactions

Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: Rovman Powell smashes Umran Malik all over park to set Twitter on fire, check reactions
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell set Twitter on fire as he smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit for 67 runs off just 35 deliveries. Umran Malik was disappointing against DC as he gave away 52 runs in his 4 overs, out of which 19 came from the last one he bowled against Powell.

Interestingly, after Powell's rough treatment to the young pacer, Netizens went crazy on Twitter and praised the West Indies for smacking the young pacer for 19 runs in one over.

Checkout the reactions here...

However, despite Umran's disappointing performance with ball, he broke another record and became the fastest bowler of the IPL 2022 season so far. Malik clocked a 157 kmph delivery in match no. 50 of the IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

DC's Rovman Powell and David Warner smashed a partnership of 122 runs in just 66 balls to guide their team to a huge total of 207 runs after 20 overs. David Warner 92 (58) and Rovman Powell 67 (34) got DC to a commanding seat over SRH in their IPL 2022 clash on Thursday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLRovman PowellUmran MalikSunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsSRH vs DC
Next
Story

IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran trolled after 'Angry' David Warner slams unbeaten 92

Must Watch

PT2M37S

West Bengal: Will implement CAA after Corona - Amit Shah