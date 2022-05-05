Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell set Twitter on fire as he smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit for 67 runs off just 35 deliveries. Umran Malik was disappointing against DC as he gave away 52 runs in his 4 overs, out of which 19 came from the last one he bowled against Powell.

Interestingly, after Powell's rough treatment to the young pacer, Netizens went crazy on Twitter and praised the West Indies for smacking the young pacer for 19 runs in one over.

Checkout the reactions here...

Rovman Powell bat launch speed is 2X of Umran's Pace#IPL #SRHvDC #ViratKohli — Majid Mehmood (@WorldsCricketE1) May 5, 2022

What a Knock from Rovman Powell. He scored Brilliant Unbeaten 67* runs from 35 balls including 3 Fours and 6 Sixes against SRH. Incredible hitting batting from Powell. #Powell #aravchoudhary #IPL2022 #ipl #OrangeArmy — Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) May 5, 2022

However, despite Umran's disappointing performance with ball, he broke another record and became the fastest bowler of the IPL 2022 season so far. Malik clocked a 157 kmph delivery in match no. 50 of the IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

DC's Rovman Powell and David Warner smashed a partnership of 122 runs in just 66 balls to guide their team to a huge total of 207 runs after 20 overs. David Warner 92 (58) and Rovman Powell 67 (34) got DC to a commanding seat over SRH in their IPL 2022 clash on Thursday.