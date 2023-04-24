DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw To Open For Delhi Capitals; Umran Malik Likely To Come Back In Hyderabad Lineup

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, New Delhi. Half of the tournament is over, and both teams facing the IPL clash are at the bottom of the table tonight. DC are last (tenth) and SRH are just one position ahead on the ninth position with 4 points. Ahead of match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, take a look at the predicted lineups of both teams and impact player options.

Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders and they will surely look to register another win tonight. All eyes will be on opening batter Prithvi Shaw as so far his season has been poor. David Warner is the only batter who's performed for DC consistently this year, but his strike-rate has also raised a lot of fingers on him.

Umran Malik was dropped in the previous game of SRH because of his economy rate in the recent fixtures. It will be interesting to see whether he makes a comeback in the playing 11 or not for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2023 season has been full of twist and turns so far this year and fans can expect another nail-biting thriller tonight.

IPL 2023: What could be the playing XI of teams?

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, A Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

IPL 2023: Who could be picked as an impact player?

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, C Sakaria, Yash Dhull, R Patel, P Shaw

Sunrisers Hyderabad: G Philips, A Samad, S Singh, M Dagar, T Natarajan