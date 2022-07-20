Deepak Chahar is back after a break of five months from cricket due to injury. The right-arm fast bowler played his recent international game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in February 2022 against the West Indies. Chahar also missed out on the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) edition due to his quadricep injury, which he endured in the Sri Lanka series at home playing for India.

Moreover, the situation got more worse for the right-arm paceman later as he injured his back during the rehabilition at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The injuries ruled Deepak Chahar out of the entire IPL 2022 season, home series against South Africa (T20I) and the tour of England. Chahar has not been named for the West Indies tour either but looks like he return to full fitness soon.

The fast bowler who bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, posted a video of himself bowling in a cricket match after five months. Deepak, who was happy to return on the field wrote, "Bowled in a match after 5 months, felt equally happy when I made my debut."

First India bowler to register a hat-trick in men's T20Is

His 6/7 are the best bowling figures in men's T20Is



Wishing Deepak Chahar a happy 29th birthday! pic.twitter.com/Rs7QTbnki5 — ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2021

Checkout the post below...

Deepak Chahar will look to make an impact as soon as possible to get his ticket confirmed for Australia later this year and he can be seen in action for the 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe soon. Chahar is expected to make a comeback in the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 which is expected to begin on August 27, 2022. A stellar performance in any of the series or tournament can get Chahar the spot for the fourth seam-bowling option with Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Shami cementing their sport in the squad.