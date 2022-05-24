Rishabh Pant meets a SPECIAL person after getting knocked out of IPL 2022

IPL 2022 did not go down as good as he had thought of when the season began but there were lots for learning for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. He made many silly errors as the captain and the pressure was telling.

On Sunday (May 24), Pant met the France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain in what was a planned meet up.

A pleasure meeting maverick left-handed wicketkeeper-batter @RishabhPant17 _

We discussed the ongoing #IPL2022 and I wished him & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments! pic.twitter.com/7SpxApXKxe — Emmanuel Lenain ____ (@FranceinIndia) May 24, 2022

Meeting the Indian superstar cricketer, Lenain posted a picture with Pant on Twitter and wrote: "A pleasure meeting maverick left-handed wicketkeeper-batter @RishabhPant17. We discussed the ongoing #IPL2022 and I wished him & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments!"

Not to forget, Pant had been in news for all the wrong reasons. In their last league clash, Pant was trolled for making some very silly mistakes while taking the Decision Review System and also dropping a catch while his poor show with the bat also continues.

In 14 IPL games this season, Pant scored 340 runs at a strike rate 151. This is a good number but there were not many match-winning knocks like the last seasons. The pressure of captaincy could be one of the reasons.

However, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has backed him and said that Pant is still young and he will learn on the job.

'Absolutely, no doubt in my mind that Rishabh even in the last season he was the right choice for captain. Rishabh did a terrific job with the team after he took over from Shreyas (Iyer) after he injured his shoulders,'' Ponting said during the press conference after DC lost by five wickets against MI.

''...he is just a young man and still learning captaincy. Being captain of a T20 team, especially in IPL, which is a high-pressure tournament, is not easy thing to do and unfortunately, every single thing you do will be scrutinised. He certainly got my full backing.''