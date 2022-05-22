Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is trending everywhere and it is not for a good reason. This isn't about his Gabba heroics or a quickfire fifty in IPL. He is, in fact, being called the biggest villian for DC in the game against Mumbai Indians which they lost by 5 wickets to get knocked out of the IPL 2022.

Pant made some silly decision-making mistakes. He did not go for a DRS review when Tim David was very new to the crease. He dropped a catch too of the dangerous Dewald Brevis. Not to forget, he went for a disastrous DRS when the ball was pitching outside the leg stump. Overall, he did not have a great day in office in possibly DC's biggest game of the season and many fans believe it was entirely his fault.

But cricket is a team game and a team loses and wins together. Still, Pant's maturity and inexperience was telling as he could not think on the go and it was one of the decisive factors in Saturday's result.

Speaking about the DRS drama, Pant clarified that he had heard the faint edge off David's bat but his other teammates were unsure about it and hence he did not take the review, which could have changed the fate of the match.

"I thought there was something (about not reviewing the Tim David caught behind). Everyone standing in the circle wasn't convinced and at the end I didn't go up," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

But was it case? Did no one ask Pant to go for the review.

This Twitter user, also a cricket, does not believe so. The user posted a video and points it out that DC batter Sarfaraz Khan was pretty confident that there was a noise and he pushd Pant to take the review till the end. Going by the reaction of Sarfaraz, it seems the user is right.

Here's the video:

However, we cannot be totally sure if Pant is wrong in blaming his teammates here as no one can listen to the conversation. The body language does tell a story. One fact cannot be changed that it was Pant's call, he had heard the sound and he could have gone for it. As they say, hindsight is a beautiful thing.