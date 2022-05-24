Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has often been compared to former India skipper MS Dhoni even when the latter took international retirement in 2020. Pant has truly come of age to produce mature performances and win a number of matches for India and DC. But, is it fair to compare Pant with Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni?

Notably, Pant failed to impress in IPL 2022 especially with his DRS making decisions but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels with time he would improve and that it's unfair to compare Pant with Dhoni.

''Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained 500-plus games in IPL, Tests, and ODIs. So it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni,'' Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event on Tuesday.

Notably, Pant was not at his best in the IPL 2022, having scored 340 runs in 14 matches. Moreover, Pant's captaincy was time and again criticised by many former cricketers as he did not bowl ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav his full quota in a couple of matches and also failed to make the right DRS calls at crucial moments.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also opened up on Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, who has been one of the finds of the IPL 2022 with his raw pace, clocking consistently over 150 kmph to get a maiden India call-up for the T20 series against South Africa in June.

''His future is in his hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I'm sure he will be around for a long time," Ganguly said.

''Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for MI. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for GT.

''We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It's a place where talent gets exposure,'' he added.