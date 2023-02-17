Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Captained by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals will play their first match of IPL 2023 on April 1, Saturday, against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. There is no update on his recovery period yet, but it is very likely that Pant will miss this year's IPL due to injury. He escaped death when his car met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year. Pant has undergone a knee operation and is currently walking with crutches. With IPL starting in less than 2 months, the chances of him playing looks close to impossible. In his absence, DC will need a new captain.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Full Schedule Announced: Dhoni's CSK vs Hardik Pandya's GT to kickstart league; Check Match Dates, Venues and Timings Here

Check Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 full schedule here:

There are many contenders for the captaincy including opening batter Prithvi Shaw. But looking at all the recent controversies he has been part of, the DC management may not hand it over to Shaw. Not to forget, DC also have a proven leader in David Warner, who had a good first season with the franchise in IPL 2022. Needless to say, head coach Ricky Ponting and rest of the management have a task in their hands and they are racing against time to finalise their captain for IPL 2023.

Coming back to DC's schedule, they open their season vs LSG in an away game and play their first home match at Delhi vs defending champions Gujarat Titans.

DC fans would be looking forward to three specials games at home. The one on April 11 vs five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), on May 6 vs RCB at Delhi and on May 20 vs Chennai Super Kings.

Like RCB, DC too have never won an IPL tite. In fact, since inception of the league in 2008, DC made to their first final only in 2020. They lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in that final and ended up as runners-up.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Squad List