Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

IPL 2023: Read full details on the matches of Delhi Capitals; From date, time to venue on which Rishabh Pant-led DC will be playing in Indian Premier League's 16th edition 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Captained by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals will play their first match of IPL 2023 on April 1, Saturday, against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. There is no update on his recovery period yet, but it is very likely that Pant will miss this year's IPL due to injury. He escaped death when his car met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year. Pant has undergone a knee operation and is currently walking with crutches. With IPL starting in less than 2 months, the chances of him playing looks close to impossible. In his absence, DC will need a new captain.

There are many contenders for the captaincy including opening batter Prithvi Shaw. But looking at all the recent controversies he has been part of, the DC management may not hand it over to Shaw. Not to forget, DC also have a proven leader in David Warner, who had a good first season with the franchise in IPL 2022. Needless to say, head coach Ricky Ponting and rest of the management have a task in their hands and they are racing against time to finalise their captain for IPL 2023.  

Coming back to DC's schedule, they open their season vs LSG in an away game and play their first home match at Delhi vs defending champions Gujarat Titans. 

DC fans would be looking forward to three specials games at home. The one on April 11 vs five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), on May 6 vs RCB at Delhi and on May 20 vs Chennai Super Kings. 

Like RCB, DC too have never won an IPL tite. In fact, since inception of the league in 2008, DC made to their first final only in 2020. They lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in that final and ended up as runners-up. 

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Squad List

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Rishabh Pant (c&wk) India 25 years WT-Batsman INR 16 Cr(R)
Prithvi Shaw India 23 years Batsman INR 7.50Cr(R)
David Warner Australia 36 years Batsman INR 6.25 Crores(R)
Sarfaraz Khan India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Yash Dhull India 20 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Rovman Powell West Indies 29 years Batsman INR 2.80 crores(R)
Anrich Nortje South Africa 29 years Bowler INR 6.50 Cr(R)
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 years Bowler INR 1.10 crores(R)
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 27 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R)
Lungi Ngidi South Africa 26 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Khaleel Ahmed India 25 years Bowler INR 5.25 crores(R)
Chetan Sakariya India 24 years Bowler INR 4.20 crores(R)
Praveen Dubey India 29 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Kuldeep Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 2 crores(R)
Axar Patel India 28 years All-rounder INR 9 crores(R)
Mitchell Marsh Australia 31 years All-rounder INR 6.50 Crores(R)
Lalit Yadav India 25 years All-rounder INR 65 Lakhs(R)
Ripal Patel India 27 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Vicky Ostwal India 20 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakh(R)
Aman Khan India 26 years Allrounder Traded from KKR
Ishant Sharma India 34 years Bowler INR 50 lakhs
Phil Salt England 26 years Wicketkeeper INR 2 Crores
Mukesh Kumar India 29 years Bowler INR 5.5 Crores
Manish Pandey India 33 years Batter INR 2.4 Crores
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 33 years Batter INR 4.6 Crores

 

