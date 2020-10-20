हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan creates this IPL record against Kings XI Punjab with back to back centuries

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 off 61 deliveries and his innings was decorated with 12 fours and three sixes

Delhi Capitals&#039; Shikhar Dhawan creates this IPL record against Kings XI Punjab with back to back centuries
Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Dubai: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday (October 20, 2020) became the only batsman in the thirteen years of Indian Premier League (IPL) history to have scored back to back centuries.

Gabbar's milestone came while the table-toppers were setting the target for the seventh-ranked Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi boy scored an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls and his innings was decorated with 12 fours and three sixes.

The left-handed took DC to 164 for five to make sure they lead the IPL 2020 points table till the playoffs.

During Dhawan's race to his second century in the past three days and 13 seasons, he also crossed 5,000 IPL runs.

Earlier on October 17, the 34-year old was awarded the MOM for his 101* against the Chennai Super Kings.

At the time of filing this report, the KXIP had reached 24-1 in 4 overs. Their skipper and orange cap holder in this season KL Rahul couldn't provide the start and departed for 15.
 

Click here to follow KXIP vs DC Live Score Updates

Tags:
Shikhar DhawanDelhi CapitalsIPL 2020IPLkings xi punjab
Next
Story

Ahmedabad will host pink-ball Test between India and England, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M21S

TRP scam: CBI registers FIR on recommendation of UP government