Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan creates this IPL record against Kings XI Punjab with back to back centuries

Dubai: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday (October 20, 2020) became the only batsman in the thirteen years of Indian Premier League (IPL) history to have scored back to back centuries.

Gabbar's milestone came while the table-toppers were setting the target for the seventh-ranked Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi boy scored an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls and his innings was decorated with 12 fours and three sixes.

Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25 He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL. Take a bow, Gabbar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

The left-handed took DC to 164 for five to make sure they lead the IPL 2020 points table till the playoffs.

During Dhawan's race to his second century in the past three days and 13 seasons, he also crossed 5,000 IPL runs.

Earlier on October 17, the 34-year old was awarded the MOM for his 101* against the Chennai Super Kings.

At the time of filing this report, the KXIP had reached 24-1 in 4 overs. Their skipper and orange cap holder in this season KL Rahul couldn't provide the start and departed for 15.



