Nathan McSweeney has spoken for the first time after getting dropped from the Australia squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing series against India. McSweeney didn't have a great start to his international career as he scored only 72 runs in six innings of the first three Test of the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy series.

The 25-year-old McSweeney was axed on Friday in favour of 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who is now the frontrunner to open the Australia innings along with Usman Khawaja in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

"Yeah, I mean devastated, I got the dream come true and then it didn't quite work the way I wanted. But it's all part of it and I'll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity," McSweeney told Channel 7.

"I think it’s the game we’re in, if you don’t take the opportunity and you’re not performing as well as you want to, your position is never safe. I missed out on a couple of times with the bat, and unfortunately wasn’t able to take my opportunity," he added.

Michael Clarke Not Happy With Nathan McSweeney's Exclusion

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has criticised the selectors for dropping Nathan McSweeney for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 43-year-old Clarke feels that McSweeney played in tough conditions and deserved more chances.

"Nathan McSweeney has been dropped. I can’t believe that. No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series. I think the selectors have got this wrong. We’ve got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he’s made no runs. He’s a senior player," Clarke said on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast.

"You are opening the batting in Perth, day-night Test in Adelaide and the Gabba… toughest places in the world to open. He made an unreal 40 (139) in Adelaide…that will be the toughest batting conditions he will ever face in batting in his career… swing, seam, Bumrah, the number one bowler in the world, running into a bowl that was his second Test match.

We’ve got Marnus Labuschagne, who we were talking about before the series, before he made a 60. He has made no runs. Smith batted like a genius and made a hard-fought 100 here, but he’s been under pressure. Everyone apart from McSweeney is over 30 years of age, and in their high 30s.

Are we going to keep giving youngsters two or three games and then try someone else and keep these older players? What happens if Usman Khawaja retires in two Test matches? Does McSweeney then come back in or does he go to the back of the queue? This could end his career," he added.