Dhanashree Verma BURNS The Gram In New Photoshoot; Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Stunning Pics

Choreographer and Youtuber Dhanashree Verma posted pics from her new photoshoot on Saturday (March 25) on Instagram. She wore a beautiful mini skirt with a pair of white sneakers and nailed the look. Her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal has also liked the photo which had got over 250k likes by the time of writing of this article. Suyakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty made posted a comment on the photos too. She wrote: 'Too hot to handle'. Dhanashree captioned the pic: 'Fierce & Fire'.

Check out Dhanashree's stunning photos below:

With IPL 2023 starting soon, Dhanashree is expected to join Yuzvendra at Rajasthan Royals. Last year, she was there for the whole IPL. However, this year with no bio-bubble in place, Dhanashree can join him at any stage of the tournament. Not to forget, Dhanashree has recently recovered from her knee injury. She was operated for ACL injury last year and since then has been on rehab. Dhanashree can walk without crutches now but she is still far from being completely fit. Once she is fully fit, Dhanashree will be back dancing for her YouTube and Instagram followers.

Chahal aims for a brilliant IPL 2023

The fight for places in the Indian playing XI has intensified with spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel putting up good show across formats. Kuldeep, for now, is India's first-choice wrist spinner in the limited-overs games. Chahal warmed the bench in all the three ODIs vs Australia recently. The leggie will be aiming for a good show in IPL 2023 to win the trust of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Not to forget, Chahal had won the Purple Cap in 2022 with 27 wickets from 17 games. RR captain Sanju Samson will be hoping for a similar show from Chahal in 2023 as well.

RR had made it the final in IPL 2022 but failed to win their second title as they lost to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.