Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a reel (Instagram video) with her husband on Tuesday (August 23) after breaking the silence on the separations rumors about the couple recently. In the latest update from Dhanashree on her Instagram, the couple were seen recreating the song, Teri Isi Ada from the movie Deewana. Needless to mention, the couple won the hearts of many fans with their cute upload giving them a dose of laughter.

The video comes after the days when Dhanashree and Yuzvendra both were in the headlines for unwanted reasons. The couple were rumoured to be having some issues with their marriage from various reports and fans were speculating that the couple are about to seperate soon.

However, Dhanashree finally broke the silence and updated on the truth. (Read FULL story HERE)

Meanwhile, checkout the latest video posted Dhanashree with hubby Chahal below...

In the video, Dhanashree can be seen saying that she's going to 'maika' and Chahal's reaction is just priceless. The couple never fail to impress and make their fans adore them in any of the videos they upload.

On Monday (August 22), Dhanashree finally broke silence on the divorce rumours with a long message on Instagram. DVC posted an update on her life and her the injury she got (ACL tear) recently. Speaking about the separation rumours, she wrote, "I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately (About the ACL surgery). This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least…I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me."

She also wrote "DVC" in the message and Chahal commented "My woman" on the post. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and since then have always been active with their adorable uploads on social media.