DHARAMSHALA TEST

India vs Australia 3rd Test set to be Relocated From Dharamshala: Reports

According to a source in HPCA, some work still needs to be done near the side area of the pitch, but they are hopeful that things will be ready before the game.

The highly anticipated India vs Australia 3rd Test match has been relocated from its original venue in Dharamshala, according to a top BCCI official. The HPCA stadium, known for its stunning scenery and reputation as a top cricket venue, had undergone a complete overhaul of its outfield, including the pitch, in preparation for the match. Despite the untested pitch, officials are not overly concerned as the problem lies in the completion of a ‘small patch near the square’.

The HPCA stadium has hosted numerous T20s and ODIs but only one Test match in 2017 involving India and Australia. The decision to relay the entire outfield was made with local weather conditions in mind and the work started after the monsoon season. The common practice when relaying a pitch and outfield is to test it during a match, however, this has yet to happen. During the Ranji Trophy season, Himachal played their home matches at Nadaun while work continued at Dharamshala.

According to a source in HPCA, some work still needs to be done near the side area of the pitch, but they are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will make a final decision after the BCCI inspection and the source stated that with three weeks left, the work should be completed. The entire surface has been relaid with proper drainage and sprinklers have been added to the ground.

“There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA had said to Indian Express on Friday.

Despite the relocation of the match, fans are still eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated India vs Australia 3rd Test. The HPCA stadium has been undergoing renovations to ensure it is ready for the match and fans can expect a breathtaking and well-prepared venue for the game.

