Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 16 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch DD vs LKK LIVE In India

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings, the two quality teams in this season of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL 2023), will be up against each other in Match 16 of the tournament. The R Ashwin-led Dragons have not lost a single game so far, winning 3 out of 3 matches. On the other hand, Kovai Kings have played 4 and won 3, while losing one match. Dragons are the second-ranked team in the points table and Kings are right behind them at the third spot. If Dragons register their fourth consecutive win today, they can jump to the top of the standings.

Sai Sudharsan has been the best batter in this season so far, stroking 247 runs in 4 matches. Kovai Kings will be hoping he comes good vs a star-studded bowling lineup of the Dragons. Varun Chakaravarthy has been in tremendous form and leads the best bowlers charts this season with eight wickets from 3 matches. Dragons will be banking on him in this crucial tie.P Saravana Kumar has been another brilliant performer for Dragons, with seven wickets from 3 matches so far.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played on June 25, Sunday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will start at 3:15 PM IST on June 25, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.