Indian captain Rohit Sharma came under fire for keeping Bhuvneshwar back and giving the last over of the 2nd IND vs WI T20 to Avesh Khan to bowl, where the young pacr failed to deliver and India lost the match. Avesh gave one off the no-ball first up before being smashed for a six and a four on two back-to-back balls by Devon Thomas as Windies won the 2nd T20 by 5 wickets to level the series 1-1 at the St Kitts stadium. Bhuvneshwar had given just 12 off his 2 overs but Rohit did not go to him for the last over as he wanted to give the youngster a chance to test himself. The decision may have backfired but it seemed to be part of India's preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year where there will be many such pressure situations.

Speaking on giving the last-over to Avesh, former Indian wicketkeeper and batter Parthiv Patel said that he can understand what Rohit is doing with Avesh given the last over. But as the conversation went further into discussing India's bowling probables, he questioned the non-selection of Mohammed Shami, who does not feature in India's T20 plans despite a good IPL. He said that if good IPL performance was a reason to select players, as in the case of Dinesh Karthik, then why is Shami not there who picked 18 ickets in IPL 2022.

"When Bhuvi is playing, he has to bowl 2 overs up front. Then there's Bumrah and Arshdeep. I am still surprised why they are not considering Mohammed Shami as a new ball bowler. Harshal has done well.. but if you look at Dinesh Karthik's performance in IPL, he got picked for India. Mohammed Shami's performance in the IPL was even better, as a bowler. He won them the trophy, he picked wickets for Gujarat Titans," Parthiv said on Cricbuzz's chat show.

Parthiv further said that Shami could be a great choice knowing he has improved his death bowling a lot in the last one year and him being there will further strengthen the pace bowling department.