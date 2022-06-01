Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Dinesh Karthik turned 37 on June 1, 2022. Wishes poured in from all quarters for DK, who is making a return to India squad after two years.

But the most special birthday wish came from his wife Dipika Pallikal, who is a squash player has won various medals for India.

Dipika and Dinesh had a simple birthday celebration as they had each other on the special day and some flowers and delicacies. Oh, how can we forget, their two newly-born twins as well.

Dipika posted two pictures in which she is posing with DK and in the other the cricketer is cutting the cake while the parents are holding their two babies.

And because both Dinesh and Dipika do not want to reveal the faces of their kids, she has hidden then faces by heart emojis. She wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my Everything".

Check the post here:

Not to forget, DK is making a comeback to the Indian cricket team after two long years. He last featured in Indian colours way back in 2019 after India made exit from the ODI World Cup in England. While many other cricketers from the squad continued, Karthik lost his place.

But thanks to a brilliant IPL 2022 both with bat and gloves, Dinesh Karthik impressed the BCCI selectors who gave him another chance to shine in the Indian blue jersey.

After making the cut to the side, Dinesh could not stop but express himself on social media. He took to Twitter and other social media platforms to put a picture of his from the epic Nidahas Trophy 2018 final, which he won by hitting a last-ball six, and wrote, "If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues..."

Dinesh is spending some time off the field after two-month long IPL 2022 but soon he will be flying to Delhi on June 5 to assemble for the T20 series vs South Africa that kickstarts on June 9 at Arun Jaitley stadium in the national capitals. Dinesh will be eyeing a good show with the bat to ensure he books the ticket to Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup 2022.