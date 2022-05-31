IND vs SA: Team India to arrive in Delhi on June 5 for first T20I

After the grilling season of IPL 2022, Indian players will assemble in Delhi on June 5, Sunday for the first T20I of the five-match series against South Africa. The first T20I will be played in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The series opener is scheduled to take place on June 9, Thursday.

"Both the team will undergo RTPCR testing on the arrival at their respective hotels. Since there is no bio-bubble for this tournament, both the teams will undergo regular RTPCR testing once on the arrival and after that, the tests will be conducted every day," a source from DDCA told ANI.

"Teams are arriving on June 5 and we have made all the necessary arrangements for this match and hoping for a full house show. There will also be a green corridor for teams to enter the stadium," stated further.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from the series, Team India will be led by KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series.

India's squad

KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.