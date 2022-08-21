Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are one of the sweetest celebrity couples in India, who just celebrated their 7th marriage anniversary. Dinesh and Dipika had got married via both hindu and christian ceremonies. Dinesh had shared an adorable pic on August 18 with wifey to makr their 7 years while Dipika did the same on August 20. The hindu marriage had taken place on August 19 while they had been wedded as per chrisitianity rituals on August 20. Dipika shared a lovely pic with husband in which they can be seen hugging each other tightly. The picture is from their marriage, 7 years ago.

The picture has melted hearts of both of their fans. Netizens are dropping heart emojis and congratulating the couple for completing seven years together. One fan wrote in comments: "U r awe..n dk is love". Another dropped a comment: "Happy anniversary to both of you. My fav sports couples."

Check out the pic.

Karthik is busy playing cricket for India's T20 side, marking his return to the national side after more than 2 years all thanks to his exploits in IPL 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Karthik will soon be joining Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2022, the first match being vs Pakistan on August 28.

On the other hand, Dipika is a successful squash player from India recently won a medal for the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She won the mixed doubles bronze in squas at CWG 2022 alongwith Saurav Ghosal. After winning her only medal at CWG this year, she shared her happiness of having won this medal, saying: "It’s not been an easy ride to get here. This has only been possible because of my family, my team and the different people I had around me to always push me to try and be the best version of myself."