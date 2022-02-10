DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSA T20 Challenge Match no.8 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth 6:00 PM IST February 10

Dolphins will take on Lions in Match No.8 if the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 on Thursday (February 10). Dolphins started their campaign with a amazing win against Knights by 8 wickets, chasing a target of 129 runs successfully with 12 balls to spare. David Miller and South Africa’s player of the series against India Keegan Petersen eased their to victory with an impressive performance.

On the other hand, Lions didn’t get a pretty start their campaign as they lost to North West in their opener. Lions were chasing a target of 139 runs but failed, their batting was poor as only three batsmen got to double digits. Lions will look to bounce back and win this fixture.

Match Details

Dolphins vs Lions, Match No.8

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Date & Time: February 10th at 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

DOL vs LIO CSA Challenge 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Grant Roelofsen, Ruan Haasbroek

Batters: Keegan Petersen, Joshua Richards, David Miller, Mitchell Van Buuren

All-rounders: Sisada Magala, Bjorn Fortuin (c)

Bowlers: Andile Phehlukwayo (vc), Odirile Modimokoane, Codi Yusuf

Captain: Bjorn Fortuin

Vice-captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

DOL vs LIO CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Bryce Parsons, Odirile Modimokoane, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Ottniel Baartman

Lions: Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Mitchell Van Buuren, Reeza Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Shane Dadswell, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto (c), Tshepo Ntuli