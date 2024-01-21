In an unexpected turn of events, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's recent wedding announcement has brought the personal life of Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza into the spotlight. Amidst the social media buzz, Sania's family has finally broken their silence, confirming that the sports power couple has been divorced for several months now. Sania Mirza's team released a poignant statement urging fans and well-wishers to respect her privacy during this sensitive period. The statement read, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

Shoaib Malik's Third Marriage

The revelation follows Shoaib Malik's announcement of his third marriage to Pakistani TV actor Sana Javed. The cricketer, who had not confirmed the rumours of his divorce from Sania, celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's 5th birthday in Dubai last year. The wedding pictures shared on social media intensified the speculation around the separation.

Family's Plea for Privacy

Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, emphasized the family's desire to keep personal matters private, stating, "At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy."

The Reason Behind the Split

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the reasons for their separation, a Pakistani media outlet suggests that Shoaib Malik's extramarital affairs may have led to the breakdown of their marriage. The report highlights the absence of Malik's family members at his third wedding, indicating their disapproval of the situation.

Cryptic Social Media Posts

Sania Mirza's recent cryptic posts on Instagram have further fueled speculations about the turmoil within her. One post reads, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," while another reflects on the challenges of marriage and life choices.