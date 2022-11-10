End of the road for THESE 2 players? Team India set to build team around young players for T20 World Cup 2024

India's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, after defeat against England by 10 wickets in the semi-final 2 on Wednesday has sparked a debate about whether should India let go of the veterans and try to build a team around young players for the next ICC T20 World Cup 2023 which is to take place in West Indies. The first two players who are likely to replace them are R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik. Dinesh is already 37 and he will be 39 when the next T20 WC will be played on the other hand R Ashwin had a below-par campaign. Dinesh will most likely be replaced by Rishabh Pant while R Ashwin will make way for next-generation players like Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar.

R Ashwin in T20 WC 2022

0/27 vs ENG

3/22 vs ZIM

0/19 vs BAN

1/43 vs SA

2/21 vs NED

/023 vs PAK

The Indian team mangement gave a hint when they did not select R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul from the T20 World Cup squad to play for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, Chetan Shama, selection committee head, said that there is no call taken on them yet. "It is not like that (looking beyond Dinesh Karthik?). The World Cup would have just gotten over (T20I series 5 days after World Cup final). It's basically on load management, we are focusing on it a lot. We are planning on whom to give rest at the appropriate time. And Dinesh Karthik, the way he came in the side and the way he performed, he is always available for the selectors. Though it's just, we have a few T20I games ahead of us immediately after the World Cup, we thought of trying an additional set of players. Otherwise, the doors are open for him. He is a brilliant player, there is no problem at all," Sharma said.

Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup 2022

7 vs BAN

6 vs SA

- vs NED

1 vs PAK

Earlier, Rahul Dravid also opened up on big changes in T20I teams. "The team is going to NZ under Hardik. At this point, a cycle has ended the team. The next is after 2 years. You said about reflection, so what exactly would be the future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar's future in terms of T20 cricket? It's too early to talk about it, just after a semi-final game... These guys have been terrific performers for us. We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here. Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup," Rahul said.