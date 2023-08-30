ENG vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live In India On TV And Online?

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the clash between England and New Zealand in the first of the four T20Is at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, the stakes are high for both teams. England, with one eye on the upcoming World Cup, is gearing up to face the Black Caps in a thrilling series. Here's a closer look at the upcoming T20I match and what to expect from this exciting encounter.

Jos Buttler's Anticipation

England's captain and dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, is looking forward to what he calls a "great test" against New Zealand. This series is not just about winning matches; it's a crucial opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and line-ups ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Buttler's leadership and performance will be instrumental in England's campaign.

Recent Form

England's last T20I series took place in Bangladesh, where they faced a tough challenge and ended up suffering a series whitewash. They'll be determined to put that behind them and start afresh on their home turf. Meanwhile, New Zealand enters this series on the back of a narrow escape against the UAE, where they secured a 2-1 series victory. However, their single-match loss to the hosts was a significant talking point. This inconsistency in performance will be on their minds as they face England.

Match Details

When will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs. New Zealand, 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The action will unfold at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

How to Watch the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of this thrilling contest. Additionally, the match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv, providing fans with the convenience of watching the game from anywhere.

Where to Watch the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can catch all the action live. Here are the TV channels and live streaming details:

England: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky NZ

United Kingdom: Sony Sports Network, Fancode

USA and Canada: Willow Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

South Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport Variety 1