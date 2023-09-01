ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVEstreaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live In India On TV And Online?

It is time for round-2 between England and New Zealand as the two sides are ready to face each other again in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series after the hosts won the first one with 7-wickets and 36 balls remaining on Wednesday. Batting first, New Zealand could only post 139 runs after 20 overs as Brydon Carse took three wickets on his debut for England and along with him other bowlers also caused a lot of trouble for the Kiwis batters.

New Zealand have been facing trouble in recent times, before this series they lost a game to UAE. Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front as UAE scripted a stunning win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Dubai to level the three-match series.

"That is the beauty of sport, a lot of credit has to go to the UAE team, they outplayed us in all three facets. We were made to pay for our mistakes (today). Dropped catches are part of the game. When Waseem is playing in that mood, he has, for years, shown he is a quality player. We have to be better in all three areas. We will turn up tomorrow, in the series decider, and have another go," said Southee in the post-match presentation.

Match Details

When will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, September 1. (India Vs Pakistan Weather Prediction: Asia Cup Match Likely To Get CANCELLED Due To This Reason)

Where will the England vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

The action will unfold at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, in Manchester.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

How to Watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of this thrilling contest. Additionally, the match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv, providing fans with the convenience of watching the game from anywhere.