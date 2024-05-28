ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11 PM IST, May 28
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs PAK, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Anticipation builds as England and Pakistan prepare for their third clash in the four-match T20I series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday (May 28). The series opener was cancelled due to bad weather, but England secured a 23-run victory in the second match, showcasing their prowess. This encounter is crucial for both teams as they fine-tune strategies for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.
Sophia Gardens has hosted 10 T20I matches, favouring teams that bowl first, with seven wins compared to three for those batting first. The average first innings score is 145, while the second innings average is 138. The highest total recorded is 207/3 by South Africa against England, and the lowest is 89 by Pakistan against England. The highest successful chase is 175/3 by England against Pakistan, while the lowest score defended is 182/5 by England against Australia.
The pitch at Sophia Gardens offers lively pace and bounce in the early overs, benefiting fast bowlers, but it becomes more batting-friendly as the match progresses. Spinners gain some advantage in the second innings as the pitch dries out. Teams often choose to bat first upon winning the toss to leverage the early bowling conditions.
Weather in Cardiff poses a challenge with a 90% chance of rain, cool temperatures around 17°C, high humidity at 89%, and winds up to 26 kmph. These conditions could disrupt play and create a damp, clammy atmosphere. Both teams will need to adapt to these variables to gain an edge in this critical series match.
Also Read: ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Match Details
Pakistan tour of England, 2024
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Date & Time: May 28, 11 pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network, Fan Code
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Babar Azam (C), Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Will Jacks, Harry Brook
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim (VC)
Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Predicted 11
England’s Expected Playing11: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Pakistan’s Expected Playing11: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Babar Azam (c), Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Full Squads
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley
TAGS
Live Tv