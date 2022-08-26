England's experienced pace-duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad dismissed three South Africa batters each as the Proteas were bowled out on Day 1 of the second Test match at Old Trafford on Thursday (August 25).

It could have been a lot worse for the Proteas, who slumped to 92-7 after choosing to bat before pushing to a more respectable total thanks to Kagiso Rabada's 36. Rabada was the last man out, with the innings only lasting 53.2 overs.

The 40-year-old Anderson, playing on his home ground in Manchester, had figures of 3-32 to take his national-record haul of wickets to 661. Broad took 3-37. It was a strong start by England, which is looking to respond to an innings defeat at Lord's last week in the first test of the three-match series.

The South Africans went with two spinners in Manchester, bringing in offspinner Simon Harmer for bowling allrounder Marco Jansen. England's only change from Lord's saw Ollie Robinson replace fellow fast bowler Matt Potts after proving his fitness following a number of injury niggles.

James Anderson's new Test record

Most Tests matches played at home.



100 - James Anderson

94 - Sachin Tendulkar

92 - Ricky Ponting

91 - Stuart Broad

89 - Alastair Cook

89 - Steve Waugh



James Anderson became first ever player to play 100 Test matches on home soil.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/xaMP7ZZVwh August 25, 2022

James Anderson has added one more record. When he took field for the 2nd Test vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. The pace bowling legend wrote history by becoming the first cricketer in the history of Test cricket to play 100 matches at home. Not to forget, a total of 72 cricketers have played over 100 Tests. However, none of them have appeared in more than 100 Tests at home. Anderson is the first cricketer to do so and behind him is the Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 94 appearances in India from 200 Test matches.

England teammate Stuart Broad is fourth on the list with 91 appearances while former teammate Alastair Cook is fifth with 89 Tests at home. Overall, Anderson comes behind Tendulkar with 174 Test appearances. Cook and Broad are the only other England players with more than 150 Tests under their belt. (With PTI inputs)