South Africa captain Dean Elgar admits that he is expecting England to come back with the vengeance in the second Test starting at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (August 25), but has warned that South Africa’s hunger for success continues to grow. The tourists claimed a stunning victory over their hosts in the first Test in London where they won by an innings and 12 runs well inside three days. It was a result that put them 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

But despite the manner of victory at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Proteas know that their opposition are hurting – and desperate to try and make amends for that defeat.

“I know it won’t (go the same way),” Elgar told the media at the pre-match press conference. “It’s going to be a lot tougher knowing that England were hurt and I know they’re coming back with a vengeance I guess against us.

“I really just hope we can play another solid game of cricket. I think that will give us the best chance to try and get into a position of victory. But we know we have to start again where the scoreboard is on nought for nought and we’ll have to start off pretty well against them.”

Elgar also highlighted the ‘will to win’ feeling within his team, saying they were no less determined to to come out on top in this Test compared to the first. “What happened in the first Test was something amazing for us,” he explained. “We played really solid, sound cricket as we’ve been doing the last year. I think our hunger was up there and I think our hunger’s still here.

“I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. We drive a hard message with regards to that. We really want to play a brand of cricket that everyone loves back home, and hopefully the rest of the world enjoys. It’s difficult to read the future, I wish I could, and I really hope the second Test goes the same way.”

The Proteas bowlers completely blew away England in the first game everyone played their part to claim 20 opposing wickets in just 82.4 overs. Elgar warned that these bowlers – amongst them being Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi – can get even better in Manchester.

Match Details

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date & Time: August 25 to 29 at 330 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen

Captain: Ollie Pope

Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

ENG vs SA 2nd Test Predicted 11

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi