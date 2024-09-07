ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

ENG vs SL: On a day which cannot be called 'satisfactory' for a Test match, Ollie Pope scored a century for England against Sri Lanka. Day 1 was ruined by rain but England's Pope made the most of it with his seventh ton in Test cricket. Amid some intense pressure, Pope showed different character as he replaced the slot of injured captain Ben Stokes who applauded his teammate from the dressing room balcony for his sensational innings.

England were 221 for 3 with Brook and Pope in the middle before rain halted play for three hours and eventually the officials had to call it a day. After his century against Sri Lanka, Pope became the first batter in history to score his first seven Test hundreds against different opposition.

Here are all the details about livestreaming the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test:

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?- Date

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be played on Friday, September 06.

When will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).

Ollie Pope The first batter in history to score his first seven Test hundreds against different opposition.



Take a bow, Ollie pic.twitter.com/37hYVSfiN2 England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2024

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match going to be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be played at The Oval.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will broadcast on Sony Sports Network channel in India.

How to watch the live-streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match can be live-streamed on Sonyliv app and website in India.

Ahead of the third Test match against Sri Lanka, England batting allrounder Ben Stokes showered praise on his compatriot Joe Root and called him an "amazing" player. Last Saturday, Root leapfrogged Cook to register the most centuries by an English batter in the longest format, as he scored his 34th century in Tests against Sri Lanka.

Currently, England are in a 2-0 lead in the Test series after winning the opening two matches against Sri Lanka. In the first game, England clinched a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. While, in the second match, England won by 190 runs to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes said that he has done all the superlatives with Root in the past 10 to 12 years when he played with him. (WATCH: Musheer Khan Hits Humongous Six Vs Kuldeep Yadav In Duleep Trophy 2024, Ball Hits Chinnaswamy Roof)

"He is an amazing player. I don't think there is much more I can say about him, I have pretty much done all the superlatives with Joe in the 10 or 12 years I have played with him," Stokes was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Stokes also called Root an unselfish player, who always puts his team first in whatever decision-making there is.

"The thing about Joe is he is so unselfish, he puts the team first in whatever decision-making there is throughout a Test match or even throughout a series. He is just awesome. He is England's greatest-ever batter and it is going to be hard to find another one like him for a very long time," he added.

Recapping the second Test match between England and Sri Lanka, the visitors won the toss and opted to field first. England scored 427 runs in the first innings, with Root (143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours) and Gus Atkinson (118 in 115 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) slamming centuries to take England to a massive score.

Asitha Fernando (5/102) was the top bowler for Sri Lanka. Milan Rathnayake and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

In their first innings, despite Kamindu Mendis's fighting 74 runs in 120 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, Sri Lanka could manage just 196 runs as the top-order let the team down again. Chris Woakes, Olly Stones, Gus Atkinson, and Matthew Potts got two wickets each, while Shoaib Bashir got one. England led by 231 runs.

Sri Lanka showcased much better control with the ball in England's second innings, bundling them out for 251 runs. After Root's 103 in 121 balls, with 10 fours, the second biggest contribution was delivered by Harry Brook (37 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six).

Asitha Fernando (3/52) and Lahiru Kumara (3/53) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka. In the run-chase of 483, Sri Lanka put up a fight as three half-centuries came from Dimuth Karunaratne (55 in 129 balls, with seven fours), Dinesh Chandimal (58 in 62 balls, with 11 fours) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (50 in 71 balls, with seven fours). But despite that, Lanka was bundled out for 292 runs and lost by 190 runs. Atkinson (5/62) was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking his third five-wicket haul at the Lord's. Olly Stone and Chris Woakes also got two wickets. Atkinson secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. (With ANI Inputs)