England cricket team set to tour Pakistan for first time in 16 years, Know more!

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday (November 18) announced that the England men’s cricket team will be touring Pakistan in 2021, which would be the first time in 16 years.

England will play two T20I’s against Pakistan at Karachi in October 2021, after which they will depart for India to participate in the T20I World Cup. The PCB had invited the England team for a tour in January 2021 but the English board only agreed for a short tour in October.

The two T20I’s will be played on October 15 and 16 respectively at Karachi. After which, both the English and Pakistani sides will depart for India on October 16.

ECB said that the two T20I’s will serve as an ideal preparation for the ensuing T20I World Cup in India.

The England team had last toured Pakistan way back in 2005, where they played three Tests and five ODI’s. While Pakistan went on several tours to England in that period, they ‘hosted’ England at UAE in 2012 and 2015.

After a terror attack on the touring Sri Lanka team at Lahore in 2009, all forms of international cricket in Pakistan had come to a halt with several top sides and their players, still not comfortable with the idea of touring the country. Thus, UAE became Pakistan’s ‘home’ in that period.

ECB Chief Executive Officer said, Tom Harrison was delighted with the development: “It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations.”

“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB and ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans,” he concluded.