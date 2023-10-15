England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Delhi Weather Report: Will Rain And Dew Affect ENG Vs AFG Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

After beating Bangladesh in their last encounter, England will be hoping for an easy outing against Afghanistan in this Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, October 15. The match will be played at the Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium under the lights. England will start as the favourites in this match. The two teams have taken part in two ODIs and on both the occasions, England have been victorious.

If Afghanistan are to give a stiff challenge to England, their star and experienced players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi must display good cricket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi will also be key player for Afghanistan.

England are likely to stick with the the same playing 11 they fielded against Bangladesh. The only change could be Ben Stokes coming in place of Harry Brook if the England all-rounder is fit again.

Watch out for Dawid Malan, who averages 130.5 and strikes at 105.67 from overs 11 to 40 in ODIs since 2021. Malan is coming into this match on back of a wonderful century against Bangladesh. Buttler's form will be key too. England want him back among runs. He does not enjoy a healthy record batting in India in ODIs, with just 146 runs in 9 innings.

Pitch report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to favor the batsmen, primarily due to a significant change in its nature brought about by the introduction of black soil. This alteration in surface composition has transformed it into a batting paradise. The use of black soil typically ensures a smooth, even bounce and slower deterioration, which means the pitch will likely be flat and conducive for stroke play. Batters can anticipate good ball carry and consistent pace, making it an enticing prospect for run-scoring. Bowlers may find it challenging to extract significant turn or bounce from this surface, setting the stage for a high-scoring and thrilling cricket match.

Delhi Weather Report

The weather in Delhi on October 15 promises to be scorching hot, ideal for the England vs Afghanistan cricket match. There are no anticipated rain showers in the forecast, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay. Expect clear skies and intense sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures reaching up to 35°C (95°F) in the afternoon. Players and spectators should be prepared for the heat, and sunscreen, sunglasses, and plenty of hydration are recommended. It's a great day for cricket, with no weather-related interruptions expected, so fans can look forward to an exciting match in the Indian capital.