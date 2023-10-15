After India beat Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men In Blue received a grand welcome at the hotel they were staying in. When the team arrived at the hotel, the staff clapped and cheered for the players with the wives of the Indian cricketers also present over there. That was a very beautiful moment as the team made the country proud by registering their third successive win in the tournament and that too in an emphatic style.

Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma's partner Ritika Sajdeh were present at the ground as well as the hotel to cheer for the team. Prithi Ashwin, wife of R Ashwin was also there. When the team was entering the hotel, Kohli came to meet Ritika and Prithi. he even gave a warm hug to Ritika as Anushka watched on and then shook hands with Prithi. It was a lovely sight for the fans and a reply to those continue to make conspiracy theories about cold war between Rohit and Virat.

Kohli did not have a great game with the bat after stroking two back to back fifties in this World Cup. He made just 16 off 18 balls that included three majestic boundaries. His dismissal did not shake up India as skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a wonderful 86 off 63 ball, striking 6 boundaries and sixes each in his innings. Rohit's innings coupled with fifty from Shreyas Iyer and a steady 19 by KL Rahul guided India to a dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan. India chased down the target of 192 in just under 31 overs to make a big statement.

The bowlers, earlier, were exceptional too against the Pakistani batters, bundling them out for just 191 in 42.5 overs. India look good in all 3 departments currently. Their next three matches are crucial as they play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England next. If India win two of these three, their campaign will still be on track. Thanks to the big win, India have climbed to the top of the World Cup Points Table. Rohit Sharma and Co will next play Bangladesh at Pune on October 19, aiming to maintain their winning run in the ten-team tournament.