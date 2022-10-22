England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 14 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match online and on TV?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title-contender Jos Buttler's England Cricket Team will take on Afghanistan in match no.14 of the mega event at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Saturday. England are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form. They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games. It won't be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event. Their recent performance, however, paints a better picture of their quality and standard of cricket. England have won four of their last five T20Is, with one match yielding no result, against teams like Australia and Pakistan.

They have done that while fielding a full-strength side, sans a few injury concerns, and that's how they are going to play in the World Cup as well. Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have shown the affinity to collapse against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions. That's something they need to be careful of while going into this encounter against Mohammad Nabi's men. The absence of Reece Topley, the top wicket-taker for them in T20Is this year, will dent England's plans and it will be interesting to see which way they go to complete their bowling attack in his absence.

Match Details

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan will be played on 22 October, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan will be played at Perth Stadium.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – England vs Afghanistan will start at 4:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.