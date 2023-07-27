England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS 5th Test LIVE In India

England announced an unchanged team on Wednesday to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test at the Oval. England record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on the fourth day, retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

The fifth Test starts Thursday. Australia takes a 2-1 lead into the match and has already retained the urn but England is looking to level the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth test and has kept faith in Anderson.

“Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “He’s not had the impact and the wickets he’d have liked to in this series, he’s come under a bit of flak, but he’s a quality performer.”



Australia arrived in south London with an insurmountable lead as holder of the Ashes, but a similar scenario in 2019 saw the team come unstuck in the final test and forced to settle for a drawn series. The tourists have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 so there is plenty on the line still.

Australia captain Pat Cummins believes the circumstances are completely different from 2019 and says his side is determined to end the 22-year wait. “It feels really different here, this group has been really motivated to win the series," Cummins said.

“We know that it wasn’t our best week last week and at the end of the game it was a bit of a pat on the back, ‘Well done, we’ve retained the Ashes,’ but really it feels like the job’s not done.”

A decade ago at The Oval, Steve Smith hit his very first Test century.



He's back there this week, looking to add Test ton No.33 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/uVz4dSYsI0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 27, 2023

Here are all the details about England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test at Kennington Oval, London HERE…

When is England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test going to take place?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 1 will start on Thursday, July 27.

Where is England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test going to take place?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test will be held at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test start?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 1 will start at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test on TV in India?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test in India?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 5th Test Predicted 11

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood