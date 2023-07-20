Crawley, Root Unleash Bazball To Put England On Top On Day 2 Of 4th Ashes Test

The second day of the Ashes 4th Test witnessed an impressive performance by England as they dominated the proceedings against Australia. Zak Crawley's brilliant "daddy hundred" and a formidable partnership with Root put England in a commanding position. Despite Australia's late efforts to regain control, England remains in a strong position going into Day 3.

Crawley's Daddy Hundred

Zak Crawley showcased his batting prowess on Day 2 with a magnificent "daddy hundred," scoring over 200 runs in a vital partnership with Joe Root. Their partnership put England firmly in control, leaving the Australian bowlers in dismay. Crawley's flawless strokeplay and Root's resilience allowed England to dominate the game and dictate the scoring rate. The duo's remarkable stand set the tone for an unforgettable day of Ashes cricket.

Australia Struggles to Contain England's Onslaught

Australia faced a challenging day on the field as England's batsmen relentlessly attacked their bowling attack. Despite dismissing Crawley and Root late in the day, the early onslaught left the Australians looking out of their depth. The inability to break the partnership in time allowed England to build a massive total, making it difficult for Australia to regain control. The Australian bowlers will need to regroup and strategize effectively to prevent England from further strengthening their grip on the match.

Stokes and Brook's Steady Approach

Towards the end of Day 2, Ben Stokes and Dominic Brook adopted a cautious approach, playing within themselves. This approach ensured England's stability after losing key wickets and maintained their commanding position in the match. While the scoring rate slowed down, their presence at the crease provided a solid foundation for the team. As Day 3 approaches, the focus will be on how these two talented batsmen capitalize on the platform built by Crawley and Root.

England's Dominance Personified

England's bowling attack displayed sheer dominance on the second day of the 4th Ashes Test. James Anderson led the way, dismissing Pat Cummins off the very first delivery of the day. England's bowlers efficiently bundled up Australia's innings, restricting them to a mere 18 runs addition to their overnight total. This stellar performance placed England in a commanding position right from the start. Australia's batting lineup looked listless and struggled to counter England's fierce bowling attack.

The second day of the 4th Ashes Test showcased England's complete control over proceedings. Zak Crawley's exceptional innings and his partnership with Joe Root put England ahead in the match. Despite Australia's efforts to regain control late in the day, England remains in a dominant position, leaving cricket fans eager for the excitement to continue on Day 3.