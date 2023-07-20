Moeen Ali Joins Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff On THIS Elite List During ENG vs AUS 4th Test

England cricketer Moeen Ali achieved a remarkable feat during the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford by joining an exclusive club of men's Test all-rounders with over 3,000 runs and 200 wickets. Taking the crease at number three, Ali remained unbeaten on 31 at lunch, making him the 16th men's cricketer to reach this milestone.

Before the Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Moeen had amassed 2,977 runs and secured 200 wickets in Test cricket. However, it was during this match that he surpassed the 3,000-run mark after hitting back-to-back fours off Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, in the 14th over. England's score reached 61-1 at lunch, showing his impact on the game.

Nasser Hussain, former England captain, praised Ali's batting abilities, highlighting that people tend to overlook how talented of a batter he was in his early days. Hussain mentioned that Ali always had the potential to bat at No. 3, a testament to his skills as an all-rounder. Despite his success, Ali has expressed his desire to prove himself as a "proper, proper batter" and believes that he could have scored even more Test runs throughout his career.

Joining this elite club is an exceptional accomplishment, with only 15 men's Test cricketers achieving this feat prior to Ali. The list includes renowned names like Shane Warne, Stuart Broad, Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee, and Ian Botham, to name a few. Ali's inclusion further solidifies his status among cricket's great all-rounders.

Ali had retired from Test cricket in 2021, having amassed 2,914 runs and 195 wickets in 64 matches. However, his comeback for the Ashes was spurred by left-arm spinner Jack Leach's unavailability due to a stress fracture of the lower back. Ali's return to the Test arena showcased his commitment to the game and his willingness to contribute to the team's success.