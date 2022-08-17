England cricket team has announced the playing eleven for the first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa at Lord’s, which will start on Wednesday (August 17). Ben Foakes returns to the playing XI replacing Sam Billings in the only change from Ben Stokes-led England men’s last Test outing against India at Edgbaston in July.

The first Test between England and South Africa will go on till August 21. The second Test will take place from August 25. The third and final Test of the series will take place from September 8.

Both sides previously contested in a high-voltage white-ball leg of South Africa’s tour to England, which consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is. South Africa won the T20I series 2-1. Dean Elgar's team's batting was extremely consistent throughout the series whereas it was the exact opposite for England.

Before this, the ODI series between both sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The last match of the series could not produce a result as it was abandoned due to rain.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson.

Match Details

When will the England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin on Wednesday (August 17).

Where will the England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at the Lord’s in London.

What time will the England vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match Day 1 will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch England vs South Africa 1st Test match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.