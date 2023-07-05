Ex-India Cricketer Takes Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Six Sixes’ Jibe At Stuart Broad

The ongoing Ashes is perhaps one of the most intense series that has been played between England and Australia in the recent past. The second Ashes Test at Lord's was all about a lot of boos, jeers, and accusations being hurled. An unexpected stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey on Day 5 sparked drama and tension. England fans and MCC members joined in, displaying their emotions towards the Australian players at the Lord’s Long Room during the lunch break. England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, too, were quite expressive and even questioned the “spirit of cricket” displayed by the Australian team.

The moment was quite heated when England pacer Stuart Broad walked out and told Australian keeper Alex Carey, “That is all you will ever be remembered for.”

However, former Indian spinner and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan swiftly responded to Broad's comment. Sivaramakrishnan reminded Broad of the six sixes he conceded to India's Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup, stating, "Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh."



cre Trending Stories

Broad himself has faced a lot of flak on social media as fans reminded him of his refusal to walk after edging a delivery in the 2013 Ashes. Broad justifies his decision to this day, citing its contribution to England's victory in a closely contested match. Many Australian cricketers and media personalities have called out this perceived “hypocrisy.”

As far as India is concerned, Broad's comment certainly amused a lot of fans. Indians fondly recall Yuvraj Singh's explosive innings during the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he struck Broad for six sixes in an over. This onslaught came after a heated exchange of words with Andrew Flintoff. Yuvraj's remarkable feat, which included the fastest T20I half-century, propelled India toward lifting the inaugural World Cup trophy.

Fifteen years later, Broad was involved in another record-breaking over, this time against Jasprit Bumrah during the Edgbaston Test in 2022. Bumrah scored 35 runs off a single over, surpassing the record for the most runs conceded in one over of a Test match, previously set at 28.

The Ashes rivalry now heads to Headingley in Leeds, as England and Australia clash in the third Test match. With England needing to win all three remaining Tests to reclaim the Ashes urn from the Australians, the stakes are indeed very high.