WATCH: CSK Opener Devon Conway Reveals Romantic Secrets With Wife Kim Watson

New Zealand opener Devon Conway ended up as leading run-getter for IPL 2023 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of over 51 with 6 fifties. CSK posted an adorable video of ‘Super Couple’ Conway and his wife Kim Watson a couple of days after their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League Title win.

In the video Devon Conway and Kim Watson can be seen sharing some adorable secrets about each other. The first question posed to the couple was, ‘Who is the better cook’, to which Kim replied she was. But when asked ‘who is more likely to initiate a spontaneous plan’, the reply of both was ‘Devon Conway’.

Love and Cricket: A Match Made with #Yellove _#SuperCouple featuring The Journey of Devon and Kim Conway!



— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 1, 2023

The next question featured, ‘Who is more likely to binge watch a TV Show’ and answer to was Kim Watson. On ‘who was the more adventurous of the two’ and both agreed it was Devon Conway.

The other interesting question was, ‘Who is more likely to win a game of Rock, Paper and Scissors between the two’. “It is an interesting question as we play RPS every morning to decide who is going to make tea or coffee in the morning and I generally win it,” Conway replied.

Earlier, Conway reciprocated the love for CSK by calling IPL 2023 win the best of his career. But as soon as he landed in New Zealand, the dashing batter has made a U-turn on his comments. “It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu (Gaikwad) and I plotted how we'll go about it. Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn’t get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes,” Conway was quoted as saying by ANI after the match.

However, Conway has now corrected this statement made and said that IPL win with CSK is the best T20 win of his career. He said that the best win of his career.

“I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career,” Conway told RNZ. “I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special,” Conway added.