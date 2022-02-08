EXCLUSIVE: Mohammad Kaif says U19 World Cup-winning team ‘played just like MS Dhoni’

Mohammad Kaif was the captain of the Under-19 Indian team when they won the ICC U19 World Cup for the first time back in 2000. Now 22 years later, India have won their fifth U19 World Cup crown with Yash Dhull-led side defeating England U19 on Saturday (February 5).

Kaif made the difficult leap from the U19 team to the senior national side successfully, turning out in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs in his career. The 41-year-old former India batter joined Zee New English exclusively in a Facebook Live session to talk about the victorious U19 Indian team, hurdles in their journey to the senior and shares his advice for the youngsters.

Team India have been dominant in the U19 World Cup – winning their record fifth title in 2022. What do you think is the reason for this dominance?

MK: The credit goes to BCCI because of the tournament and the system they provide. Even if you talk about the NCA (National Cricket Academy), the coaches they have hired and the guidance which is given to the kids is really something we should appreciate. If we talk about the U19, they prepare for it for a good amount of time, kids play matches in camps and obviously there is no shortage of talent in India. There is talent is every corner of India – every small city, state or even if we talk about big cities or big states.

I really loved how the U19 players played the final. They just played like MS Dhoni – there was no panic from the players, they were calm and composed. Playing like there is no pressure on them and took the control while chasing that 190 in final.

U19 captain Yash Dhull’s coach says he is just like MS Dhoni. Your thoughts

MK: I think Yash Dhull should aim to make his own name, no offence to anyone. You know it’s better if he finds his own aura, he’s from Delhi so I'm pretty sure he meets Virat (Kohli) and Shikhar Dhawan. Obviously you can meet them and learn from them but you (Yash Dhull) should aim to make your own name.

I think these things are a mistake from our side (media or me), that we connect players like Yash Dhull to other players. We should not expect a lot like this player will play India now or put pressure on the young player like expect him to be king of IPL or something like that.

The journey from India U19 to the senior national team is a long one. What will your advice be to the youngsters?

MK: My advice to youngsters is that don’t go too fast. Many players talk about IPL contract, these young players are approached by random managers telling them, ‘I will sell you like this in the market, I will make your name like this’ and other things. Cricket is a game of bat and ball which should not stop and performance should not stop. Distractions should not be there and they should aim for a longer goal.

When these U19 boys will go into domestic cricket (Ranji Trophy and state team), those 3 or 4 years will be the most difficult phase in my opinion. How you play in Ranji and how you deal with difficult situations will help you in becoming a great player for the future. Ranji Trophy cricket can be a huge grooming ground for youngsters and is the most important factor in my opinion in their journey to Team India. Players will learn a lot as they’ll play on a 3rd day pitch, 4th day pitch, turning trackor seaming track. What I mean to say is that it will give them an experience they need for future because of the situations players face during Ranji matches. Focus should be on domestic cricket which BCCI hosts.

If I talk about myself, when I won the U19 World Cup with Yuvraj Singh and co., we came back and played Ranji Trophy. I played domestic cricket for 3 or 4 years and learned a lot from my seniors.

I learned how to play big innings like hitting 150, 200 and sometimes when you’re bowling, you bowl 40 overs in one day. So it gives you that physical toughness.

Team India need a left-arm pacer. Does Ravi Kumar have any chance to make it to the senior team soon?

MK: Ravi Kumar is a good bowler, I’ve seen him bowling, he has the height, swings the ball very nicely. Currently he’s 18 or 19, so of course, he will get stronger with time. I hope and obviously he can be the one India need.

There’s a difference in being gym-fit and bowling-fit, bowler needs the rhythm and fitness, if he works hard he can definitely make it to the Indian team. He has that technique and flair, if he continues like this he has a bright future ahead.