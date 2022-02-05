EXCLUSIVE | ‘Yash Dhull is next MS Dhoni’: India U19 captain’s coach makes BIG statement

India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull's performance in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 has made his coach Pradeep Kochar a proud man.

Kochar, who has trained Yash Dhull at Airliner Academy at Bharati College in New Delhi, is happy with the way Yash has led the Indian Under-19 team and he even asserted that Dhull will be the next MS Dhoni for India.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with DNA, Kochar revealed top qualities, unknown facts about Yash Dhull, and some similarities between the youngster and former India captain Dhoni.

“First of all, getting selected for India U-19 team is itself a big achievement and after reaching that level he is performing so well for the Indian team by taking it to the final. He did well in the semi-finals as well as the league stage," said Kochar while praising Dhull.

Yash Dhull played a superlative 110-run knock in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup to pave way for a 96-run win for the boys in blue against Australia and appreciating the same, Kochar said, “It felt amazing. I watched the complete match and he played a brilliant innings. He looked absolutely in another-level touch.”

“Rashid Khan also played well but Yash seems like a different category player and better than everyone else in the team.”

Further, talking about Dhull’s skills, Kochar said, “He is good at picking the short-pitched ball and he likes to play the pull and cut shots. Overall, he is a talented batter and the biggest plus is that his mindset is strong.”

“Dhull joined our academy at the age of 10 or 11 and his biggest qualities are that he is regular, disciplined, and dedicated,” India U-19 captain’s coach said.

Explaining how Dhull can make it to the Team India squad, Kochar said that the young batter will have to make it to the Ranji team first and then he will have to perform brilliantly in the tournament to impress the selectors.

Also, Kochar claimed that Dhull is somewhat similar to Dhoni when it comes to captaincy.

“He is very calm on the field like Dhoni. He makes his strategies according to the situation. Most importantly, Yash is not aggressive and he will only get more mature in the coming time,” Kochar told DNA.

“Even when setting the field, he is very relaxed and place fielders as per bowler’s need. Yash is mentally strong, has calm demeanor and he doesn’t talk much. If everything goes fine, Yash will be next Dhoni in terms of captaincy,” he added.

India is the most successful country in the ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning it a record four times. They are just one win away from making it a record fifth time as they take on England in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday (February 5).

Meanwhile, Kochar gave some valuable tips to the India U-19 team ahead of the summit clash.

“Continue playing the same way and play with zeal. Be relaxed and play together as a unit. Listen to your coaches and implement that on the field,” Kochar said.