Australia secured a convincing victory over Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match held on Sunday, June 16. Playing in Group B at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, Australia successfully chased down a target of 181 runs, reaching 185/5 in 19.4 overs. Opener Travis Head and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis both contributed half-centuries, ensuring Australia maintained their perfect record in the ongoing tournament.

How Australia's Win Helped England Qualify For Super 8 Stage?

England was eager for Australia to win as it would have helped them qualify for the Super 8s. If Australia had lost the game, Scotland would have qualified alongside Australia, as Australia had already secured qualification with 3 wins and 6 points. However, if Scotland had won, they would have accumulated 7 points and qualified. Despite Scotland also finishing with 5 points from four matches, England's superior net run rate ensured their advancement to the Super 8s.

Australia's Tricky Chase

Australia successfully chased down the target of 181 runs in a thrilling encounter, reaching 186/5 in 19.4 overs against Scotland. The match remained closely contested as Scotland fought hard until the end to stay in contention. Despite reducing Australia to 60/3 at one point, Scotland's efforts weren't enough to contain Australia's key batsmen of the tournament, Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59), who once again rose to the occasion. Initially asked to bat, Scotland had set a competitive total of 180/5, showing resilience against the formidable Australian side.

England vs Namibia T20 WC

Earlier, on Saturday, defending champions England kept their hopes alive for advancing to the second round of the T20 World Cup by securing a 41-run victory over Namibia in a rain-affected Group B match in Antigua. This crucial win brought England level on points with Scotland, underscoring their determination to progress in the tournament.

Australia vs India Super 8 WC Match On 24th June

Australia will compete in Group 1 of the Super 8s alongside India and Afghanistan. The final team for Group 1 will be determined based on the outcomes of upcoming matches between Nepal-Bangladesh and Netherlands-Sri Lanka on Monday, June 17. Australia's Super 8s journey begins with a match against either Bangladesh or the Netherlands on June 20, followed by games against Afghanistan on June 22 and India on June 24.