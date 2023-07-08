Fact Check: Did Alex Carey Leave Without Paying ₹3,118 To UK Barber For A Haircut?

Alex Carey continues to grab headlines, this time with a peculiar incident involving a Leeds hairdresser. The barber, Adam Mahmood of Doc Barnet's Barber Shop, claims that Carey left his establishment without paying for his haircut. Cricket Australia quickly denied the story published in The Sun, asserting that Carey had not visited a barber since the World Test Championship final against India.

Mahmood alleges that Carey promised to pay £30 through a bank transfer since he didn't have cash at the time of the haircut. He set a Monday deadline for the payment and expressed his disappointment if it wasn't received by then. Mahmood also mentioned that Carey declined to take photos while his teammates, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, posed and paid for their services at the cash-only salon.

Mahmood suggested that Carey could have easily withdrawn cash from a nearby Tesco ATM or returned to the team hotel to fetch the money, which would have taken no more than five minutes. However, he chose to opt for a bank transfer. Alastair Cook, who heard about the incident from Mahmood, mentioned it while commentating during the opening day of the Leeds Test on BBC Test Match Special. Cook relayed Mahmood's account of the situation and jokingly referred to Carey as someone who had "done a runner," suggesting that the wicketkeeper was gaining a reputation.

Cricket Australia refuted the claim and stated that Carey hadn't visited a barber since the World Test Championship final. Additionally, another player reportedly paid Mahmood through an international transfer and is expected to provide receipts to clear up any confusion. While the true nature of the story remains uncertain, the incident, dubbed "barber-gate," continues to generate interest.