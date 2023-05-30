Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Celebrate Too Early, Video Goes Viral During IPL 2023 Final

It was a day of disappointment for the Gujarat Titans and their captain, Hardik Pandya, as they narrowly missed out on victory against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. The match came down to the final over, and Mohit Sharma seemed to have it under control, conceding just four runs off the first four balls. However, Ravindra Jadeja had other plans. With a six and a four off the last two deliveries, he led CSK to a thrilling five-wicket victory, turning Pandya's initial happiness into disappointment.

Never celebrate too early especially when you are up against CSK. Tonight, Hardik Pandya learnt it the hard way. _ pic.twitter.com/2VjKyIyuJZ — Bala (@balax98) May 29, 2023

A video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, showing Pandya celebrating prematurely before the last two balls. Positioned near the boundary during the final over, he was confident in his team's ability to secure victory. After all, Sharma had only allowed singles in the previous four deliveries. However, fans who had their eyes glued to the TV sets mentioned that this was not a celebration but just a way to cheer up his team and crowd.

The IPL 2023 final was an enthralling contest, with both CSK and GT delivering outstanding performances on the field. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Titans set a massive target of 214-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan played a remarkable knock, scoring 96 runs off just 47 balls, while opener Wriddhiman Saha contributed 54 runs to the total. CSK's openers, Devon Conway (47) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26), provided a solid start to their team's chase. Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) and Shivam Dube (32 off 17) also played crucial innings.

In the end, it came down to a battle between Mohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, with CSK needing 10 runs off 2 balls. Jadeja, no stranger to pressure situations, showcased his expertise by hitting two remarkable shots, leaving Sharma stunned.

Unfortunately for Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans, they were unable to defend their title, while CSK clinched their fifth-ever IPL trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. With this victory, CSK now has five IPL titles, equalling the record held by the Mumbai Indians.